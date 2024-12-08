Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,331 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,912,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,275 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 152,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

