Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at $88,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 221.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at $224,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $43.88. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $49.92.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

