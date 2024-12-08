Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.