Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNX shares. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $133.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 15,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,834,514.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,751,172.58. The trade was a 10.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $234,590.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,721.45. This represents a 25.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,189. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

