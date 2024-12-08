Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,275,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,511,000 after acquiring an additional 668,428 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 980,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after purchasing an additional 131,009 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 919,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,629,000 after buying an additional 29,629 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 652,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,673,000 after buying an additional 46,556 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,347,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

