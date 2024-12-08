Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Kellanova by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Kellanova by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kellanova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,843,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $80.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day moving average is $71.97. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $81.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.35%.

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.35.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $9,241,118.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,368,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,201,136.80. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $92,516,606 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

