Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.57 Million Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,601,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,809,000 after buying an additional 163,712 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 916,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 722,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,824,000 after acquiring an additional 93,341 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 679,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 640,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,471,000 after purchasing an additional 589,771 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $102.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.45. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $102.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

