Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Seneca House Advisors grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JBBB opened at $49.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

