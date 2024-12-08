Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.76 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 675,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,718,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 686,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,011,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,118,000 after buying an additional 2,279,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $65.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.64.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7482 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 87.03%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

