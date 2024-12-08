Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.81 Million Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,954 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,463,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $925,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,128,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arcos Dorados from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.

NYSE:ARCO opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

