Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.87 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBND. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

