Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,296 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 275.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,988 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,706,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

