Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $47.63.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

