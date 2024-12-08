Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,099,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,127,000 after purchasing an additional 212,449 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,754,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,758,000 after buying an additional 129,479 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,842,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,428,000 after buying an additional 115,891 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,965,000 after buying an additional 41,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,072,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,907,000 after acquiring an additional 687,353 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.69. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $49.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

