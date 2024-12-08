Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,099,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,127,000 after purchasing an additional 212,449 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,754,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,758,000 after buying an additional 129,479 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,842,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,428,000 after buying an additional 115,891 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,965,000 after buying an additional 41,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,072,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,907,000 after acquiring an additional 687,353 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.69. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $49.41.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.