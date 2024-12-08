Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.5 %

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $184.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.99 and a 200-day moving average of $155.23. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.17 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $574.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $33,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,496.08. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

