Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 28.2% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 90,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 48,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 34,088 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 7.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 66,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at about $223,000.

BATS:PSEP opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

