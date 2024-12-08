Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,076 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $108.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $83.50 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

