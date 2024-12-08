Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,837 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 53.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 34.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CWEN opened at $28.24 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.55 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.46%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

