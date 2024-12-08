Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 364 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIPC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

