Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 549 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 105.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA RWK opened at $124.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.70. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $127.38. The company has a market capitalization of $847.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

