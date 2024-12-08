Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 10,216 TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 649.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 187.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMDX opened at $68.26 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 2.06.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TMDX. Baird R W upgraded shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $173.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

In other news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $563,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,158.60. This trade represents a 90.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total value of $1,323,247.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. The trade was a 12.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,042 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

