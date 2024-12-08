Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 12,469 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 604.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,914.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.
Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of ANF opened at $151.35 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $196.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.52.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.18. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch
In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,800. The trade was a 30.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $880,070.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,982.09. This trade represents a 21.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,741. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.
Further Reading
