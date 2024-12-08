Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 336.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in CRH by 72.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.05. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $104.23. The stock has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

CRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

