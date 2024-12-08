Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 16,424 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,424 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 152.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 37.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $52.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average is $51.05. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

