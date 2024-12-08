Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,892 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 18.9% in the second quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Global Payments by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,982,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,047,000 after purchasing an additional 785,539 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $562,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,723,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $13,184,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.41.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $117.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.11.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.