Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 24,876 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,876 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,255,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,849,000 after buying an additional 659,651 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 19.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,300,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,494,000 after acquiring an additional 371,189 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 115,351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,077,000 after purchasing an additional 111,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 98,865 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.76. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,698.12. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

