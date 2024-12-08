Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 272 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 117,892 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven J. Demetriou purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $526,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,001.10. This trade represents a 152.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $108.35 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.75 and a 52-week high of $113.43. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

