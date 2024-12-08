Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,346 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

VUSB stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.