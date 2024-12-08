Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 37,570 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,570 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $55.58.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

