Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,789 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,700,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,161 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7,223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,385,000 after purchasing an additional 321,789 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 317,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after purchasing an additional 245,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,454,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,396,000 after purchasing an additional 88,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on THC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.19.

Insider Activity

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $623,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,362.04. The trade was a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 0.0 %

THC opened at $138.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.32 and a 200-day moving average of $148.98. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

