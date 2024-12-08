Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,535 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth $3,190,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 500.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,597,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

EWY opened at $54.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $52.67 and a twelve month high of $69.51.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

