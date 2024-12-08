Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 473 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 668,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,398,000 after buying an additional 101,342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 402,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,323,000 after acquiring an additional 185,770 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 234,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 188,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PHO stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.34. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $57.14 and a 12 month high of $72.59.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.