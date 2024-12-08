Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 818 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 163,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 35,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 210,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth $184,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $32,336.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,471.93. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 2,345 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $218,155.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,396.18. This represents a 6.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,533 shares of company stock valued at $418,629. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $94.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.79 and its 200-day moving average is $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $134.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

