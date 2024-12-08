Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 976 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Hub Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,836,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,055,000 after acquiring an additional 298,390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,322,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,919,000 after acquiring an additional 76,431 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 783,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,608,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,157,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HUBG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Hub Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hub Group from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Hub Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HUBG opened at $49.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.92. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

