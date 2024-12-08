Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,281,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,170,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,012,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,069,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 833,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,881,000 after buying an additional 46,279 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 321,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,235,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

QGRO opened at $106.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.86. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.