Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,531,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after purchasing an additional 323,153 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 208,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.43, for a total transaction of $46,792,532.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,362,982.76. This represents a 69.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $730,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 218,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,484,640. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,097,063 shares of company stock valued at $393,287,959. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.94.

Carvana Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $251.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.77 and a 200-day moving average of $164.17. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25,146.15 and a beta of 3.32. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $268.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

