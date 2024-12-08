Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 956.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 989,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,070,000 after purchasing an additional 895,950 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 66.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,581,000 after buying an additional 728,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Masco by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 634,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,318,000 after acquiring an additional 294,409 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Masco by 89.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 579,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after purchasing an additional 273,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 56.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 752,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,161,000 after purchasing an additional 272,786 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 50.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.96.

NYSE:MAS opened at $81.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.15. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

