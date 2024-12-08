Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,862 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 157.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 113.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth $35,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,154.72. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $118,733.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 158,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,491.84. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,287 shares of company stock worth $1,547,820 over the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Pinterest from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

