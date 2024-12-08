Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.68.

RCI.B has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Desjardins cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Trading Down 1.8 %

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$49.75 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$48.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.70%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.