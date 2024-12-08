Roth Capital Issues Negative Forecast for Tilly’s Earnings

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Tilly’s in a report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Get Tilly's alerts:

TLYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Tilly’s Trading Down 3.7 %

Tilly’s stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $127.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,721,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 230.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.