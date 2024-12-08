Roth Capital Issues Positive Outlook for MRVL Earnings

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marvell Technology in a report released on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRVL. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.04.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

MRVL stock opened at $113.51 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of -66.77, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 694,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,906,203.50. The trade was a 17.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,823,637.88. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.12%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

