Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$159.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DOL. National Bankshares raised their target price on Dollarama from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cfra raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$145.00.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DOL

Dollarama Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$142.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$144.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$134.41. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$89.93 and a 12 month high of C$152.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 156.46%. Equities analysts expect that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total value of C$76,039.10. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total transaction of C$275,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.