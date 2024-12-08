Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised VSE to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on VSE from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

VSE Price Performance

VSEC stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.69. VSE has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $123.92.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.88 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VSE will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VSE

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the third quarter worth about $155,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 1,180.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

