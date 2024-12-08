RS Group (LON:RS1) Price Target Raised to GBX 780 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 770 ($9.81) to GBX 780 ($9.94) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised RS Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Shore Capital raised RS Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.71) price target on shares of RS Group in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 840 ($10.71).

Shares of RS Group stock opened at GBX 730.50 ($9.31) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,873.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 738.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 751.24. RS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 680.50 ($8.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 852.60 ($10.87).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,641.03%.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

