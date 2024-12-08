Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $72.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average is $63.96. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $604.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.04 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $1,055,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,236.54. This trade represents a 54.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $500,058.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,201.12. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 327.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

