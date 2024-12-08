Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) & Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Head-To-Head Review

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.3% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate -95.81% -5.10% -1.44% Sabra Health Care REIT 14.20% 3.51% 1.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Sabra Health Care REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Sabra Health Care REIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $1.81 million 212.27 -$38.87 million ($1.18) -5.98 Sabra Health Care REIT $647.51 million 6.59 $13.76 million $0.41 44.00

Sabra Health Care REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Commercial Real Estate. Ares Commercial Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabra Health Care REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out -84.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out 292.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Commercial Real Estate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Sabra Health Care REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 2 4 0 0 1.67 Sabra Health Care REIT 0 2 5 0 2.71

Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus price target of $7.10, indicating a potential upside of 0.57%. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus price target of $19.14, indicating a potential upside of 6.11%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Summary

Sabra Health Care REIT beats Ares Commercial Real Estate on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures. As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 37,606 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

