Sachem Capital’s (SACH) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.86% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th.
Sachem Capital Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sachem Capital
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 18.07% of the company’s stock.
Sachem Capital Company Profile
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
See Also
