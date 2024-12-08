Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Saia were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Saia by 11.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 303,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,744,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Saia by 13.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 27.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Saia by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Saia from $651.00 to $644.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Saia from $510.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.59.

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $515.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.74. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.90 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.82 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,200. This represents a 11.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

