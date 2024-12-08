Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IOT. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Samsara Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE:IOT opened at $52.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of -111.21 and a beta of 1.53. Samsara has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $57.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,500,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,299 shares in the company, valued at $32,736,257.12. This trade represents a 12.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $51,709.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 319,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,445.77. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,873,300 shares of company stock worth $91,752,243 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara by 39.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Samsara by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 69.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

