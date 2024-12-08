Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $55.13, but opened at $52.53. Samsara shares last traded at $52.95, with a volume of 2,793,780 shares traded.

Specifically, insider John Bicket sold 83,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $4,471,126.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,152. The trade was a 81.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sanjit Biswas sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $4,484,148.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,152. The trade was a 81.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, insider John Bicket sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $5,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 931,400 shares in the company, valued at $51,925,550. The trade was a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Samsara from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Samsara Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Samsara by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the third quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Samsara by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

